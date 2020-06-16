Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Luke Durbin smoked cannabis with friends and had switched to dealing drugs by his mid teens

The mother of a man who went missing 14 years ago said she has received "dozens of messages" of support after a recent documentary and the anniversary of his disappearance.

Luke Durbin was 19 when he disappeared on a night out with friends in Ipswich in May 2006.

At the end of April there was a Channel 5 documentary on the case.

Suffolk Police said they had been contacted by a few people but there were no new lines of inquiry.

The documentary revealed Mr Durbin had been involved in county lines drug dealing.

Image caption Nicki Durbin said the messages she had been sent were "cathartic"

Nicki Durbin said she was anxious people would judge her son following the documentary but instead she had been sent dozens of messages which she found "cathartic".

She said: "From that first time, openly speaking about it, as Luke's mum I don't want people to make a judgement on him... I was very anxious of that.

"But there was so much support and people, especially young people who were the same age as Luke back then, they said a lot of things that changed my perspective.

"People reached out saying Luke was no different to them at that age."

Mrs Durbin said she remained hopeful someone would come forward with information about her son's disappearance.

"There might still be someone there thinking about Luke and it might take them a while to come forward," she said.

"I'm not looking for any sort of justice, I just want to find out what happened to Luke before I die.

"I want to keep Luke in people's mind and I'm hoping it will prick someone's conscious and they will come forward."

Suffolk Police said the inquiry into Luke's disappearance remained open and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Suffolk Police received a small number of communications following both the recent documentary and the anniversary of Luke's disappearance. Unfortunately, none of these have resulted in any new lines of enquiry being identified at this time.

"However, we received dozens of messages of support for Luke's family and the investigation into his disappearance across our social media channels, which was very heartening for everyone concerned."