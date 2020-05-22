Image caption The body of the newborn girl was found by staff at Sackers in Needham Market

The identity and the cause of death of a baby girl found at a recycling centre remain unknown, an inquest heard.

The newborn, thought to be less than 48 hours old, was found by staff at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May.

A post-mortem examination said her provisional medical cause of death was "undetermined", police said.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court was opened and adjourned while investigations continue.

Image caption The baby's body was found at the recycling centre on 14 May

The hearing in Ipswich was told the baby girl was found just after 15:00 BST.

Temporary Det Ch Insp Karl Nightingale, of Suffolk Police, said in a report the baby's date of birth remained unknown but her appearance was that of a newborn.

"No further details are known regarding the identity of her or her family," he said.

Further tests were required to determine the cause of death, and it is "anticipated these will take some time", the inquest heard.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest to a date to be confirmed.

Police previously said they believed "the most likely scenario" was the baby was taken to the recycling centre via refuse collection from Ipswich and the surrounding area.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said the mother would be "needing emotional support and urgent medical care".

"There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her," he said.