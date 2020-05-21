Image copyright Empics Image caption The coastguard is warning people to stay away from Bawdsey Cliffs

The coastguard has issued a safety warning after children were seen climbing on a cliff threatened by erosion.

Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team said visitor numbers at Bawdsey Cliffs on the Suffolk Coast had "overwhelmingly" increased due to good weather and the easing of lockdown measures.

Erosion on the cliff is causing tonnes of sand to fall every day.

The coastguard has urged people to stay away from the cliffs.

In a Facebook post warning of "potential danger", the rescue team said: "With the fine weather and the easing of lockdown there is overwhelmingly a large increase of visitors to the remote areas of our coastline.

"Erosion is causing tonnes of sandy spoil to fall every day. Children have been seen climbing the cliffs and playing in the sand at the base."

