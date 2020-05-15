Image caption The body of the newborn girl was found by staff at the recycling centre

A baby girl, whose body was found in a household recycling centre, is thought to have been less than 48 hours old, police have said.

Staff discovered the body of the newborn at the Sackers facility in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, Suffolk, shortly after 15:00 BST on Thursday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said police were "desperate" to speak to the mother as they were concerned for her welfare.

"It's our current thinking it is likely the baby was born within the last 48 hours," he said.

"We can only imagine the emotional distress and physical distress that lady's been through, and it's essential she gets the help of medical professionals that she needs.

"Obviously we keep a really open mind about the nature of the investigation but at this time the absolute priority is her wellbeing."

He made a direct appeal to the mother, or anyone who knows who she might be, to come forward.

Det Ch Supt Bridger said detectives had been at the recycling site since "staff made the shocking and tragic discovery", a team had remained there overnight, and investigations were continuing.

A spokeswoman for Sackers said: "Our recycling sorting facilities are so thorough that we believe the baby was found very quickly once it was at our Needham Market site."

She said the company was supporting the staff who found the baby's body, and assisting Suffolk Police with its investigations.