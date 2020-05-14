Image copyright Getty Images

The body of a newborn baby girl has been discovered in a household recycling centre.

Police were called to the facility in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, Suffolk, shortly after 15:00 BST.

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger, of Suffolk Constabulary, made a direct appeal to the child's mother to seek urgent medical help.

"We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience," he said.

"We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

"There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

"At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.

"If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please speak to us as soon as possible."