Residents helped create exhibits and decorations

A care home has created a museum about its residents' wartime experiences to mark VE Day.

Letters, photographs and military uniforms from residents living at Anchor's St Mary's, in Ipswich, have been used for the installation.

They include the story of Bernard "Sam" Lambert, 79, who was born under a table in a World War Two air raid.

The museum was created to unite residents during the pandemic, the home said.

Rosemary Martin served in the WAAF during the war.

Rosemary Martin, 98, was 19 when she joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and plotted British bombers as they left the coast.

She said: "I went into the WAAF a girl and came out a woman.

"It was so disciplined, we all worked together, and I'm proud to have supported the country."

Rosemary Martin says she came out of the WAAF a woman

When war broke out, Violet Barke, 88, was evacuated from London to Haverhill, Suffolk.

Her family said some of her dearest memories were of her time living above a sweet shop and playing in the countryside while evacuated.

Her son, Dean, said: "She had the time of her life and kept in contact with the Sizers [her evacuee family] right up until they passed away.

"They loved her too. It was hard for everyone when she had to return to London and the terror of the 'buzz bombs'."

Beryl Burley worked in the Cadena Cafe in Gloucester

As a teenager during the war, Beryl Burley, 93, worked in the Cadena Cafe in Gloucester with her younger sister Sylvia.

The sisters would chat with American servicemen who then helped supply the sisters with items that were hard to get hold of during wartime.

Beryl Burley's wartime story is part of the museum

Photos, memories and letters were collected for he museum

The care home will be marking VE Day with wartime food, films, dances and poetry readings.

Residents have also helped make decorations for the event.

Kristy Smith, manager at the care home, said: "It is lovely to see residents engaging with their past in such a personal way and it's providing great comfort at this challenging time."