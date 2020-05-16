Image copyright Joshua Freemantle Image caption Photographer Joshua Freemantle has been taking pictures since a child

A teenager has used lockdown to capture images of Britain's most-easterly town to celebrate its "unique" beauty.

Joshua Freemantle, 17, took a range of pictures of Lowestoft, Suffolk for a documentary on life in the resort.

He was due to show his film at the town's Marina Theatre in June but is now using his time to take photographs.

Joshua said Lowestoft had a "beautiful beach and hidden heritage" that had been "forgotten for far too long".

It is hoped the documentary - Life of Lowestoft - will be released in mid-September. It will include a chapter showing the town in lockdown.

Image copyright Joshua Freemantle Image caption Lowestoft, which has two piers, is known for its sandy beaches

"Lowestoft is a unique, special place to be with a beautiful beach, beautiful hidden heritage, and most importantly, the first place to see the sun rise in Britain," he said.

"Lowestoft has become forgotten for far too long, but it's becoming evidently clear that it is now starting to get the investment it deserves.

"It is no longer being over looked as a town failing from a once-thriving fishing industry, as it is now becoming a renewable energy hub."

Image copyright Joshua Freemantle Image caption Lowestoft is a north Suffolk town close to the border with Norfolk

Image copyright Joshua Freemantle Image caption Claremont Pier is one of two piers in the town

Alongside the growth in the town's renewable energy industry, a £94m river crossing plan was approved last month.

Joshua said he hoped the film would promote Lowestoft as a destination.

He urged residents to film and share short stories of their lives under the pandemic.

"We've already received a number of videos and we really want to get as much of the community involved as possible," he added.

Image copyright Joshua Freemantle Image caption The town is known for its fishing industry but relies on tourism for much of its trade

Britain's most easterly town

Image caption The Darkness rock band hail from Lowestoft

Lowestoft is home to Ness Point - the UK's most easterly extremity

It has a population of about 50,000 and famous sons include composer Benjamin Britten and rock band The Darkness

Fishing has traditionally been the town's dominant industry

