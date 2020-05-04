Image copyright Google Image caption Centrick, which manages the flat at Wensum Gardens, said it was looking into making pendant alarms compulsory for residents

A 72-year-old woman who spent 11 hours on the floor when emergency pull cords failed may have survived if she had had help sooner, an inquest has heard.

Jean Trigg pulled a cord in her living room after a fall, then crawled to one in the bathroom. Neither worked.

She was eventually heard by neighbours in Lowestoft but died of kidney failure four days later in August.

Norfolk Coroner Jacqueline Lake heard the "long lie" on the floor may have played a part in her kidney condition.

Dr Kiruparajan Jesudason, who carried out a post-mortem examination, said the illness had been developing for a few days and time was a big factor.

If she had been treated in hospital earlier the "outcome may have been different", he said.

'Very concerned'

The inquest heard that Mrs Trigg fell at the flat in Wensum Gardens at 22:30 GMT on 13 August and later told her son she had spent the night shouting for help as both cords had failed to activate.

She was heard at 09:30 and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, but suffered acute kidney failure due to septicaemia caused by a urinary infection.

She died on 18 August.

Centrick, a residential lettings agent which managed the flat where Mrs Trigg lived, said it later found the cords - which should have connected to an emergency provider - failed because two wires had been disconnected in the hallway.

Staff said they had told Mrs Trigg in July they were "very concerned" she had decided not to purchase an emergency pendant alarm, and urged her to do so.

They said they were now testing cords every six months and looking into whether pendant alarms should be compulsory for older residents.

Mrs Lake said she was "happy that steps had been taken" and concluded that Mrs Trigg's death was an accident.