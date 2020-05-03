Barham shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 3 May 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was shot inside a house.
Suffolk Police were called to a property in Barham just before 04:45 BST on Sunday and found the woman, in her 40s, with serious injuries.
She taken to Ipswich Hospital where she later died.
A 51-year-old man remains in custody. A police cordon and forensic teams are at the scene and the force urged anyone with information to contact them.