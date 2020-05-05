Image caption Joan Rich (right) with her daughter Diane Rich

A former nurse is hoping to raise money for the NHS by walking 102 laps of her local park before her 102nd birthday.

Joan Rich, 101, plans to walk the 560m (1,837ft) loops of Allenby Park in Felixstowe, Suffolk to fundraise for NHS Charities Together.

She has already exceeded her £1,020 target - four months before her birthday on 11 September.

"Even behind a mask today's NHS workers can make people smile, so let's all smile," she said.

Donations will go to the same charity as Captain Tom Moore, who raised nearly £33m walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Mrs Rich, who walks with a frame, began the challenge as part of her daily exercise on 22 April when the park re-opened to the public following a temporary closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Rich was posted to the Army in 1942 and was a member of the Royal Military Police in Jerusalem where she helped prisoners of war returning from camps in Japan with rehabilitation.

Diane Rich, her daughter, said her mother has always tried to help others and worked as a nurse until 1978 before turning to volunteering.

She said: "She would have kept going, but in those days there was no choice, you had to retire at 60, so that's when she started volunteering.

"Walking round Allenby Park now, she marvels at the NHS motive of love mown into the grass. Love for the NHS is important to Joan."

Ms Rich said her mother's laps would hopefully be a "walk in the park" for the active veteran.

"She's always been active, she swam until into her 90s and the same with cycling", she said.

Ms Rich said: "She's pleased to be out and says it's nice to have a purpose and sense of belonging."

