Image copyright Suffolk Libraries Image caption The books were put on the shelves in order of size rather than alphabetical or by genre

A well-meaning cleaner who took the opportunity to give a locked-down library a thorough clean re-shelved all of its books - in size order.

Staff at Newmarket Library, Suffolk, discovered the sloping tomes after the building underwent a deep clean.

James Powell, of Suffolk Libraries, said staff "saw the funny side" but it would take a "bit of time" to correct.

"It looks like libraries will be closed for a while so we'll have plenty of time to sort the books out", he said.

"The cleaner is lovely and does a great job in the library. It was an honest mistake and just one of those things so we would never want her to feel bad about it," he added.

A tweet by Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk Libraries, about the enthusiastic cleaner has been shared more than 5,000 times.

In response, one person said it had "brought laughter" during lockdown.

"I think people are just pleased to be able to share any light-hearted stories at the moment as it helps to cheer everyone up," Mr Powell said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk