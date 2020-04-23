Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption The car was clocked doing 150mph (240km/h) on the A11 at Rowley Mile in Suffolk on Wednesday

A motorist has been clocked doing more than 150mph (240km/h) on a deserted dual carriageway.

The car - a BMW 330 - was first captured by a police helicopter camera on the M11 in Essex - before crossing the border into Suffolk.

Police said the driver was "reported for dangerous driving and excess speed".

"The world may have changed, but the speed limit and traffic laws remain the same," a spokesman said.

Traffic officers later "intercepted" the speeding driver on the A11 near Newmarket.

Department for Transport data showed motor vehicle use in Great Britain fell by two-thirds over the last month, but police chiefs fear a minority are "using the quieter roads as their own personal racetrack".

UK police forces have reported increases in the numbers caught flouting speeding laws during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police in Norfolk have also revealed a "marked increase" in vehicles exceeding the speed limit, including two vehicles caught at more than 100mph on the A47 in the last week alone.

Joshua Harris, from the road safety charity, Brake, said: "You would really think speeding would decrease during this time.

"But unfortunately it seems to be on the increase."

He said the "absolutely reckless" speeds could cause result in deadly crashes, adding a "massive strain on our emergency services at a time when they are under stress already".

