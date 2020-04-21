Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Ewan Clover, 19, died after being hit by at least three vehicles on the A14

A mother took her own life a year after the death of her teenage son who was her "reason for being", an inquest has heard.

Ewan Clover, 19, died on 14 October 2018 after he was hit by at least three vehicles - including a police car and ambulance - on a dual carriageway.

Mother Naomi, 39, of Rougham, Suffolk, was found dead on 29 October 2019.

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard she had struggled to come to terms with Ewan's death.

An earlier inquest into his death heard he may have been trying to take a shortcut across the A14, near his home, when he died.

During his mother's inquest in Ipswich, it was heard Miss Clover had raised her only son mostly as a single parent.

Her relationship had suffered since her son died, the inquest was told, and she had a "furious row" and broke up with her partner the weekend before her own death.

In a statement read to the court, her father Bernard Clover said she was "very loving and supportive" of her son and her "life wouldn't have ended if Ewan had still been alive".

'Unconditional love'

The hearing, held via Skype, heard Miss Clover had been on antidepressants following her son's death, that happened about 200m (656ft) from their house.

She "couldn't stop thinking about his injuries and the circumstances," it was heard.

A note found by police officers at the scene of her death said "it was always Ewan that kept me going with unconditional love", the hearing was told.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish recorded a conclusion of suicide and extended her condolences to Miss Clover's family.