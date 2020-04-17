Image caption Clinton Hicks was arrested following a raid by Suffolk Police

A "relatively strange" man who sparked a terror alert which saw 60 homes evacuated has been jailed.

Counter-terror police were involved in a raid at Clinton Hicks's home in Suffolk on 28 July.

Officers found a revolver at the property but suspicions Hicks, 59, might be involved in terrorism "fell away during the investigation".

Hicks, of Lowestoft, admitted possession of a prohibited firearm and has been jailed for five years.

Officers from Suffolk Police found grenades and chemicals along with the blank-firing revolver when they raided his flat in Normanshurst Close.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Hicks had bought the revolver "as part of his interest in militaria".

'Some oddities'

William Carter, prosecuting, said although it could only fire blanks "it would be possible to put blank cartridges into the chamber with a projectile in front of them".

The revolver was therefore a "lethal barrelled weapon", he said.

During mitigation, the court heard Hicks had post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and heart problems, and had a "deeply-troubled upbringing".

Judge Emma Peters said a psychological reported showed "some oddities" with Hicks but there was no verification of his PTSD claim.

"Essentially you're a loner, a relatively strange man of 59 living with your cats," she said.

Hicks was ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge and to forfeit the revolver and other items.