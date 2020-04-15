Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ipswich Hospital's chief executive thanked Sheeran for his "incredible generosity"

Pop star Ed Sheeran has made a "significant" donation to a hospital children's ward in his home county of Suffolk.

Ipswich Hospital's chief executive said the money donated by Sheeran, 29, would "make a massive difference".

"It's such an amazing gift. It shows incredible generosity," Nick Hulme said.

Global chart-topper Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk, and now lives near the town.

Mr Hulme said Sheeran had donated a "significant amount of money" and the funding would "make a massive difference to children and their families for many years to come".

In December, Sheeran launched a charitable music foundation to help young musicians in Suffolk.

His management has yet to comment on the donation to the hospital.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk