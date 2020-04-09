Image copyright East Anglian Daily Times/PA Media Image caption Dr Fayez Ayache had worked for the NHS in Suffolk for more than 40 years

A dedicated GP who "felt it was his duty to help" people has died aged 76 with coronavirus, his family said.

Fayez Ayache, who worked for the NHS in Suffolk for more than 40 years, was admitted to Ipswich Hospital on 2 April and died six days later.

The grandfather, who lived in Raydon in Suffolk, had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

His family said he stopped working nearly a month ago but may have continued to visit patients at home.

Dr Ayache retired two years ago but quickly returned to work "a couple of days a week", said his eldest daughter Layla Ayache, 35.

He worked as a GP with North Clacton Medical Group and also ran an ear, nose and throat clinic at Ipswich Hospital.

Dr Ayache stopped working again three-and-a-half weeks ago because of the risk of coronavirus, his daughter said.

She said she did not know where he had contracted the virus, but believed he may still have been seeing people to give medical advice.

He frequently received calls for advice and "would often pop round and just check people were OK".

"He was a rural village GP at heart and that's the sort of thing that he would do," added Ms Ayache.

"I wholeheartedly believe that if someone had called him with a concern he would have gone over and checked they were OK, because that's what he wanted to do for everybody."

She said his "entire life was split between his family and his work".

"That was all he lived for really, was those two things. He was the most dedicated GP that I've ever met."

Her father had been concerned for people's safety during the pandemic, said Ms Ayache, adding: "He felt it was his duty to help."

Dr Ayache had worked for the NHS in Suffolk for more than 40 years and helped raise funds for refugee charities to help people in his birth country of Syria.

He is survived by his two daughters Layla and Sarah, Sarah's wife Katie and his granddaughter Paisley.

