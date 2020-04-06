Image caption Three men were injured in the early hours of 8 March in St Helen's Street, Ipswich

A man has appeared before a judge accused of the attempted murder of three pedestrians who were struck by a car as they left a pub.

The men were hit on St Helens Street, Ipswich, at about 00:25 GMT on 8 March.

Suffolk Police said one of the men, who were leaving The Waterlily, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Thomas Broughton, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court, is also accused of dangerous driving. The judge set a provisional trial date of 1 September.

The 31-year-old, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, who appeared via video-link from Norwich Prison, was not asked to enter pleas.

Suffolk Police said the men were injured when a black Audi A3 mounted the pavement.

The other two men suffered serious and minor injuries, police said.

Judge Martyn Levett set a case management hearing for 26 May.