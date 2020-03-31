Image copyright Toby Basil Image caption The retired nurse has been discharged from hospital after being treated for coronavirus and pneumonia

An "absolutely incredible" 94-year-old woman, known as "supergran" by her family, has been discharged from hospital after battling coronavirus.

Joy, whose surname is being withheld, told relatives NHS staff had been "fantastic" as she returned to her home in Beccles, Suffolk.

The retired nurse had tested positive for coronavirus and pneumonia.

Her grandson Toby Basil, 43, said: "We've always called her supergran because she's so resilient."

Image copyright Toby Basil Image caption Joy wanted to get home so someone else could have her hospital bed, her grandson said

She spent 10 days in James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, Norfolk, before being discharged on Sunday to her residential home.

Mr Basil said his grandmother was still experiencing mild symptoms, but felt well enough to no longer be in hospital and wanted "to get home so somebody else could have her bed".

"When I phoned her the night she came out, I asked her about the hospital... and she said 'everybody was wonderful'," he said.

"All these wonderful nurses putting themselves at risk to help others, she said they're amazing, they're absolutely wonderful people."

Mr Basil, from Leiston in Suffolk, said Joy was taken by ambulance to hospital with breathing difficulties and a temperature.

She has now chosen to self-isolate for 14 days, with her family keeping in contact by phone.

"She's feeling energetic, very chirpy on the phone, she sounds like her usual self," said Mr Basil.

"I've remained quite optimistic all the way through and I'm happy she's home as she's out of the hospital environment where she possibly could contract it again."

He said his "outstanding" grandmother did yoga regularly until recently and could still touch her toes.

"She just seems to be able to bounce back... and come back stronger, even at 94," he added.