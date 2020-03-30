Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr and Mrs Baldock said the party was the perfect remedy for "a dull few weeks" during the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple who hosted a virtual fancy dress party have thanked the "thousands" who joined them online.

Annabelle and Cliff Baldock posted online a DJ set from their home in Ipswich on Facebook on Saturday night.

Members of the 'Big Fancy Dress Party - Beating Covid-19' group shared live videos and images of their costumes.

Mrs Baldock, 48, said the event was the perfect remedy "to a dull few weeks" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The couple's daughter Meg made a banner for the event

Explaining their inspiration for the event, Mrs Baldock said: "We were sat thinking how things have changed and that people couldn't go out like they usually do at the weekend.

"We started a group on Facebook with our family and friends and it kept getting shared. Before we knew it we had almost 8,000 members."

Mr Baldock, 50, a former member of the British Army's 1st Battalion Royal Anglian, said: "Fancy dress is a big part of army life.

"It was a brilliant night. We had all sorts of costumes - aliens, monks, dancing horses and a lot of men dressed up as women!"

Mr and Mrs Baldock say they have been asked to host another party, and plan to do a football themed edition over the Easter weekend, on 11 April.

