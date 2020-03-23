Supermarket staff were held at knifepoint during an armed robbery just before the store was due to open.

Two men wielding knives grabbed and threatened staff at Tesco Express, Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds, at 05:30 GMT.

The men, who had covered their faces with scarves and tea towels, stole cash, two mobile phones and a Suzuki Alto.

Police said the victims were “shaken”, and asked for witnesses.

The suspects are white and spoke with local accents.

One is in his mid 20s, about 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with short dark hair. The other is in his mid 30s, slightly taller, slim with brown hair.