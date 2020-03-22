Man in his 80s killed in lorry crash

Image copyright Andrew Hill/Geograph Image caption A stretch of the A12 was closed following the crash near the Copdock Interchange

A man in his 80s has died after his car was in collision with a lorry.

The crash happened on the A12 leading up to Copdock roundabout, near Ipswich, just after 13:35 GMT on Saturday.

The elderly man was driving a silver Alfa Romeo which collided with a blue-and-white heavy goods lorry on the northbound carriageway.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the crash, which closed a stretch of the road for several hours. Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses.