Man in his 80s killed in lorry crash
- 22 March 2020
A man in his 80s has died after his car was in collision with a lorry.
The crash happened on the A12 leading up to Copdock roundabout, near Ipswich, just after 13:35 GMT on Saturday.
The elderly man was driving a silver Alfa Romeo which collided with a blue-and-white heavy goods lorry on the northbound carriageway.
The lorry driver was unhurt in the crash, which closed a stretch of the road for several hours. Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses.