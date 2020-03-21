Image copyright Project 21 Image caption Dancers at Project 21 normally meet in Ipswich and Colchester on Saturday mornings

A group of dancers with Down's syndrome say they are determined to carry on performing, even though they were no longer allowed to meet in person.

Members of Project 21 - a musical theatre charity - have started sharing videos with each other, dancing in their bedrooms.

They normally meet weekly in Ipswich and Colchester to sing and dance.

They were due to perform during half-time at Saturday's Ipswich Town match to mark World Down's Syndrome Day.

However, the celebration - and the match - were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, Project 21 has released a video which it hopes will lift people's spirits.

Image copyright Project 21 Image caption Members Molly and Jilly are just two of the group's dancers who have been taking part in the online sessions

Founder Alex Munn said: "Our group was built on the basis of providing a support network and lifeline for families, so being in isolation on our big day is desperately sad.

"However, in the true spirit of Down's syndrome, our community refuses to let this dampen our celebrations and we hope these virtual sharing groups bring love and hope whilst reminding our members they are never alone."

The members said the virtual meet-ups had made them feel closer, while they have to be physically apart.

Sharon Hobbs, whose son Kyle attends the Ipswich group, said it was "so important" they could still connect and friendships could "continue to blossom during this isolating time".

Other parents said it made sure their children could look forward to being together again one day soon.