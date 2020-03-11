Image caption The schoolboy suffered broken legs and facial injuries in the hit-and-run

Police officers were not to blame for a child being hit by a suspect's car during a pursuit, an investigation has found.

Michael Neto was being chased by police when his Renault Clio hit the boy in Ipswich on 18 October 2018.

The boy suffered broken legs and facial injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said no officer "behaved in a manner that would justify bringing disciplinary proceedings".

Neto, formerly of Clerkenwell, London, was initially asked to stop by police in Cauldwell Hall Road but failed to do so.

Officers from Suffolk Police then pursued his vehicle. About two minutes later, Neto's Clio crashed, the IOPC said.

Neto attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested. He told officers that he thought he had hit a pedestrian, and the injured child was located.

Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Michael Neto was jailed and banned from driving

The IOPC said the police driver reported they were trying to detain Neto as he was wanted in relation to a number of serious offences.

Following its investigation, the IOPC said: "Based on the evidence available we found no indication that any person serving with the police may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings, or had committed a criminal offence."

Neto, who admitted the charges, was jailed for causing injury by dangerous offences, plus other offences including driving without a licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.