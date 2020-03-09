Image copyright Roxy Louise Sier Image caption The lorry was left overhanging the A14 near Ipswich

A man has been banned from driving after his lorry toppled over and was left dangling above a dual carriageway.

Petru-ionut Lungu, 33, of Trimley St Martin, Suffolk, admitted careless driving relating to the 7 June crash.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court heard he drove "at speed" around the Copdock roundabout that links the A12 and A14.

He was given nine points, which with the six already on his licence, meant he was disqualified from driving for six months. He was also fined £562.

Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Image caption The bridge was closed for two days for recovery and repairs to take place

Dashcam footage shown to the court showed the lorry going through a set of lights "on amber if not red" at about 17:00 BST, the prosecution said.

It then toppled over on the bridge above the A14, causing part of a railing to drop on to a vehicle below.

The bridge was closed for two days following the crash for repairs to take place.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Lorry driver Petru-ionut Lungu suffered minor injuries in the crash

Lungu, of St Martins Green, who had minor injuries in the crash, admitted he was driving at speed but denied it was excessive.

During mitigation, it was heard he had been a lorry driver for nine years and had done the same journey on "numerous occasions and never had issues with the lorry or load" before.

Sentencing him, magistrates said they had taken into consideration the "seriousness of the offence and the impact it caused to drivers whose vehicles were damaged and the community by having this junction closed".