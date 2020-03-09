Image caption Three men were injured in the early hours of Sunday in St Helen's Street, Ipswich

A man has been charged with trying to murder three men who were injured when a car crashed into a group of pedestrians on a pavement.

A car hit the three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, at about 00:25 GMT on Sunday.

Two were seriously hurt - one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Thomas Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, faces three counts of attempted murder.

He is also charged with one count of dangerous driving and is due to appear before magistrates in the town later.

Suffolk Police said the incident was being linked to an earlier fight between two groups of people inside the Waterlily pub.

Police said one of the injured men, aged in his 40s, remains in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition.

A second man is in hospital in a stable condition, and the third was treated at the scene for minor injuries.