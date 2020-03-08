Suffolk

Arrest after car mounts Ipswich pavement and hits two people

  • 8 March 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car mounted a pavement and hit two people.

Police were called at 00:26 GMT on Sunday to reports of a black Audi A3 hitting two men on St Helen's Street, Ipswich.

One man is in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and the other is described as stable.

Police said they believe the attack was "targeted", and they appealed for more information.

