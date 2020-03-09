Image caption A woman bought a drink, emptied the bottle and filled it with petrol at the filling station on Woodbridge Road in Ipswich

A firm has been fined £60,000 after a filling station worker sold petrol that was used to try to kill a woman in an arson attack at a flat in Ipswich.

In the attack on 13 May, the woman, in her 30s, suffered 22% burns. Another woman admitted attempted murder.

Petrogas UK, owner of Applegreen on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, had sold the petrol illegally in a drinks bottle.

The firm, with 105 filling stations across the UK, has been asked for a comment about the case.

Fiona Foster, 34, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, was filmed on CCTV buying a bottle of drink from the petrol station shop, Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard.

She then poured the contents on to the forecourt and filled the empty bottle with petrol.

Image caption The fire, at the Fitzgerald Court flats near Foxhall Road, happened in the early hours

At Ipswich Crown Court in December, Foster admitted attempted murder and arson.

She was given a 10-year custodial sentence in a secure hospital, under the Mental Health Act 1983.

Petrogas pleaded guilty to "selling petrol in an unsuitable container and failing to adequately train a staff member in the lawful sale of petrol".

Suffolk Trading Standards, which brought the prosecution, said: "Petrol can only be dispensed into suitable containers, which must be clearly labelled with the words 'petrol' and 'highly flammable'.

"Petrogas UK Ltd failed to do this at their premises on Woodbridge Road, breaching health and safety standards."

The company was also ordered to pay £5,770 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge.