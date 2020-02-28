Image copyright Warmduscher Image caption Warmduscher are favourites of BBC 6 Music DJ Marc Riley

Warmduscher, Dry Cleaning and Pregoblin are among the first acts to be announced for the second Sound City Ipswich.

The multi-venue festival is returning on 2 October after a sell-out debut in 2019.

TrueMendous, Anorak Patch, Big Joanie, Porridge Radio, Parris Robbo and Chubby & The Gang will also perform.

Festival manager Joe Bailey said: "It's a great event that helps raise the profile of the town."

Image copyright Ellie Smith Image caption Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore released music by Big Joanie after seeing them live

The first Sound City Ipswich was held across four venues in the town in October. It featured 23 acts including The Murder Capital, Novelist and Wu-Lu alongside local artists such as Bessie Turner, Gaffa Tape Sandy and Swimsuit Competition.

About 800 tickets were sold for the event.

Image copyright Philip Charles Image caption Swimsuit Competition were among the local acts to perform on the BBC Introducing stage in 2019

Mr Bailey said the venues for this year's festival, which will also include industry panel sessions, were yet to be finalised.

"We're so excited to be working on the programming for this year and to be releasing the first wave of announcements," he said.

Image copyright Geoff Lawrence Image caption Essex teenagers Anorak Patch have received national radio play with their debut single, Beans

It will be a second 2020 show in Ipswich for Londoners Warmduscher, who played at the 80-capacity The Smokehouse, also run by Mr Bailey, as part of Independent Venue Week in January.

"Warmduscher were phenomenal and we're excited to have them play to a larger audience this time around," he said.

"There's still lots to look forward to with over 15 more artists to announce over the coming months. So whether you're into hip hop, hardcore punk or indie there are plenty of opportunities to find your next favourite band."

A separate Sound City Ipswich event is also due to take place on 1 October, with more details to be announced at a later date.