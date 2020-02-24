Image caption The 45-year-old man was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza, police said

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man attacked outside a takeaway.

The 45-year-old was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday.

He died in hospital on Monday, Suffolk Police said.

Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested. Two men aged 36 and 27 have also been arrested. They are all from the Ipswich area.

Following the attack, Suffolk Police arrested a boy and the two men on suspicion of assault. The boy was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

All three have been released on police bail until next month.

Detectives then arrested two further teenagers on suspicion of murder, and are questioning them in custody.