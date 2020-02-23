Image copyright Google Image caption The man in his 40s was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza, police said

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was attacked outside a takeaway.

A man in his 40s was found lying on the ground outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich, at about 00:15 GMT.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with "serious and life-threatening injuries", the force said.

Three males aged between 16 and 36 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody. Officers urged witnesses to contact them.