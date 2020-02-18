Image copyright ESNEFT Image caption The new orthopaedic centre, as imagined in this artist's impression, could be open by 2024

Patients who need planned hip and knee replacements may have to travel to a neighbouring county for surgery under plans to create a specialist centre.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) wants to build the elective care centre at its Colchester Hospital site.

The centre will also serve patients at Ipswich Hospital as the two hospitals merged in July 2018.

A public consultation into the £44m plans will run until 1 April.

Under the proposals, the centre for planned orthopaedic surgery will have at least 48 inpatient beds and up to six specialist operating theatres. It is expected to open by 2024.

ESNEFT said every patient would stay at the centre in Colchester while undergoing their operation.

Image caption Chief executive Nick Hulme said Colchester was the favoured site as there was "no affordable option at Ipswich Hospital"

All other care before and after surgery - such as X-rays, pre-assessments and physiotherapy - would be provided at either Colchester or Ipswich hospital, depending on which was closest to them, the trust said.

Emergency orthopaedic surgery will continue at both hospitals, it added.

According to the trust, the centre will provide a "better experience" for patients and carers, result in "fewer cancelled operations" and mean "shorter waits for surgery".

'Downgrade'

The cost of the £44m project will include a replacement day surgery unit (DSU) to be created at Colchester.

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said there was "no affordable option at Ipswich Hospital".

He said building a facility away from either hospital "would not give our patients the rapid access they may need to other important clinical services".

Healthwatch Essex the plans could "benefit thousands of people in Essex each year".

But Conservative Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said he was "disappointed" Colchester had been chosen as the location for the proposed centre.

Sarah Barber, a nurse and Ipswich Borough Council Labour councillor, said the proposed changes would "downgrade" Ipswich Hospital by "removing routine surgical procedures which I feel will result in worse care for Ipswich and Suffolk residents".