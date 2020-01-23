Image copyright Muntons Image caption Emergency services were called to Cedars Maltings, just off the A14 in Stowmarket

More than 30 firefighters have tackled a fire at a silo at a malt factory.

Crews were called to Muntons head office, at Cedars Malting, Stowmarket, Suffolk, at about 06:25 GMT.

The fire was at the top of a 28m (92ft) steel drying container, the fire service confirmed. There are no reported injuries and staff are being allowed on site.

The building makes malted ingredients and manufactures malt, including the honeycomb centres of Maltesers.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The factory makes the honeycomb centres in Maltesers

Eleven crews from Ipswich, Debenham, Hadleigh, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth attended.

Dr Nigel Davies, manufacturing and sustainability director said the blaze was now "under control" and the silo which has 130 tonnes of grain inside, was "smouldering".

In November the company announced a £4.5m investment at the Suffolk plant, that would see a new 27m (89ft) high building being constructed.