Image caption The crash has caused congestion throughout Ipswich

The westbound section of a major bridge on the A14 has been closed after a lorry jackknifed.

Suffolk Police said part of the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is expected to be closed for "some time" following a crash between two lorries at about 06:00 GMT.

The road is closed between junction 57 for Nacton and junction 56 for Wherstead.

One driver has been taken to hospital to be checked out, police said.

Image caption The eastbound section of the road remains open

The crash has caused congestion back to junction 58, for Bucklesham, and through Ipswich.

Police said the central reservation had been damaged and fuel has been spilled on the carriageway.

The bridge was closed in both directions on 13 and 14 January, due to high winds.