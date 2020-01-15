Image caption Campaigners formed a heart shape to show their love for Minsmere nature reserve, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

Proposals for two offshore wind farms have been opposed by councillors concerned that substations will damage the look of a conservation area.

Scottish Power Renewables wants to build two wind farms, a cable route through Thorpeness, as well as three substations in Friston, Suffolk.

Suffolk County Council said it backed the principle of renewable energy but was concerned about the impact.

The energy firm has been contacted for comment.

The council's cabinet was concerned at the visual impact on the Minsmere Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the severe effects on the village of Friston, the planting mitigation, noise and disturbance on communities and road networks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Image copyright Christopher HIlton/Geograph Image caption Some of the developments are near Minsmere nature reserve

Richard Rout, Conservative cabinet member for environment, said: "These proposals, if approved, would together provide enough clean electricity to power approximately 1.5 million homes."

But, he added: "We must cherish our Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (Minsmere) and safeguard them from the impacts of development as much as possible.

"As this report makes clear, we do not believe that these proposals from Scottish Power Renewables do that."

Penny Otton, Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group leader, said the conservation areas were "nationally and internationally recognised as part of the tourist industry of Suffolk and I think it would be an absolute disaster to put that in jeopardy".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wind farms are being planned off the Suffolk coast

The cabinet welcomed the principle of the development but formally objected to the location of the substations and development around Friston.

The Planning Inspector will receive all representations on the issue by 27 January, although a final recommendation to the secretary of state is not expected until the end of the year or early 2021.