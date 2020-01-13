Suffolk

Storm Brendan forces A14 Orwell Bridge closure in Suffolk

  • 13 January 2020
Related Topics
Orwell Bridge in Suffolk Image copyright Highways England
Image caption Orwell Bridge in Suffolk runs over the River Orwell between junctions 56 and 57 of the A14

A major bridge on the A14 has closed due to high winds caused by Storm Brendan.

Highways England shut Ipswich's Orwell Bridge at 19:00 GMT and said it would remain closed until at least 23:00.

The storm brought rain and gusts of more than 80mph to parts of the country, with flights, trains and ferry services delayed or cancelled.

Highways England said a diversion route would be signposted but warned drivers to expect delays.

It said the chances of the bridge remaining closed on Tuesday were "quite high".
Image caption The bridge was closed due to high winds

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites