Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Dean Thomas's victims were left feeling "embarrassed, ashamed and confused", the court heard

A man who raped two girls under the age of 13 has been jailed.

Dean Thomas, 33, of Framlingham, Suffolk was found guilty following a trial in December.

The jury were unable to reach verdicts on 20 other sexual assault counts and those charges were ordered to lie on file.

Thomas, who showed no emotion during sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, was jailed for 16 years and given a sexual harm prevention order.

Prosecutor Jane Oldfield said the victims had been "particularly vulnerable" because of their youth.

Thomas's crimes showed a significant degree of "planning and grooming behaviour" and he told his victims they had to keep what happened a secret, said Ms Oldfield.

The victims have been left feeling "embarrassed, ashamed and confused" by Thomas's actions, the court heard.

No mitigation was offered on Thomas's behalf.

In addition to the 16-year jail term, Thomas will serve an additional year on licence after his release from prison.

He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, life-long restraining orders against his victims and put on the sex offenders register.

He must serve half his sentence before being eligible for parole.