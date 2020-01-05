Man dies in early-morning A14 crash
- 5 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following an early-morning crash on the A14 in Suffolk.
An Audi A5 was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the eastbound carriageway, close to the junction for Sproughton, near Ipswich, on Sunday morning.
Police said that the driver died at the scene.
The carriageway was closed for a time for preliminary investigation work to take place but has since re-opened, police said.