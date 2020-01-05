Man dies in early-morning A14 crash

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened near the junction for Sproughton

A man has died following an early-morning crash on the A14 in Suffolk.

An Audi A5 was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the eastbound carriageway, close to the junction for Sproughton, near Ipswich, on Sunday morning.

Police said that the driver died at the scene.

The carriageway was closed for a time for preliminary investigation work to take place but has since re-opened, police said.