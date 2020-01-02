Image copyright @NSRAPT Image caption The man tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after being stopped for driving at 100mph (160km/h)

A man has been arrested after he was stopped for driving at 100mph (160km/h) and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The driver was followed by officers on the A11 at Mildenhall, Suffolk, on Wednesday night,

Norfolk and Suffolk roads police said the man's two-year-old child and partner were in the car.

The arrest happened in the final hours of Suffolk Police's annual Christmas drink- and drug-driving campaign.

Before the incident Suffolk Police said eight people started the new year in custody after being arrested for drink-and drug-driving offences.