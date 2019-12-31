Image copyright Google Image caption The CQC report, published last week after a November inspection, expressed concern at the "impact of poor care"

A nursing home has been placed in special measures for putting "people at risk of physical harm".

Lehmann House in Wickham Market, Suffolk, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC report, published following an inspection in November, expressed concern at the "impact of poor care".

De Vere Care, which runs the home, said the report was not "a reflection of the current situation" and the concerns raised "are historic".

Lehman House is a residential care home that can house 34 people but at present has 16 residents.

'Not enough staff'

The CQC rated both the safety of the service provided and the home's leadership as inadequate.

The report's summary said: "The service placed people at risk of physical harm and at the risk of significant emotional harm due to isolation, lack of engagement and the impact of poor care."

There were also concerns about staffing levels.

"There were not enough staff deployed effectively to provide care and support," the report said.

A De Vere Care spokesman said: "The new structure and processes that have been put into place are robust and will ensure the future stability of the company and the home, which will enable us to work collaboratively alongside the CQC in ensuring improvements are made and maintained."

He said the firm "would like to reassure our residents and staff that the company is working hard through this difficult period" to improve the service.