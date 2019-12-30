Man dies in Ipswich house fire
- 30 December 2019
A man has died in a house fire in Ipswich.
Fire crews and police officers were called to the blaze in a property in Teal Close, in the Chantry area of the Suffolk town, at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday.
Suffolk Police has said the man died in the house, and an investigation is due to begin.
Officers are still at the scene and more details are expected to be released later.