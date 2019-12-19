Image caption An entire wall of the property collapsed

A house has been badly damaged in an explosion apparently caused by a tumble dryer fire.

It happened on Green Lane in Kessingland, Suffolk, at about 20:35 GMT on Wednesday, leaving one side of the property completely exposed.

It is believed one person, a tenant in the house, was taken to hospital.

The owner of the property, David Metherell - who was not present at the time - said the explosion happened after the tumble dryer "ignited".

"There were domestic aerosol cans stored in the kitchen and there is some suggestion they may have combusted in the fire," he said.

"My understanding is that the tumble dryer was in use and became ignited and the fire spread quite rapidly and caused the damage."

Image caption It is thought aerosol cans were being stored near to the appliance

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it was called to reports of a "tumble dryer explosion".

Firefighters worked with the electricity board, a building control officer and police to make the structure safe.

Neighbour Ella Cooper said she was watching TV when she heard a "big explosion sound and a rumble".

"We came running out and we could see the whole side of the house had gone," she said.

"The windows and the frames had blown out and the bricks around the windows had gone too.

"We could see a fire in the front room and the man was in the room where it happened."