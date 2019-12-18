Image caption The fire, at the Fitzgerald Court flats near Foxhall Road in Ipswich, happened at about 03:45 BST

A woman has been given a 10-year sentence for attempted murder after a woman was injured in a flat fire.

Valeria Vargas, aged in her 30s, sustained 22% burns in the fire at Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich in May, and had to be placed in an induced coma.

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, admitted the offence and will begin serving the sentence in a secure hospital.

The victim was described by police as a vulnerable person known to Foster.

The court heard that emergency services were called to the suspected arson at the block of flats just before 03:45 BST on Monday, 13 May.

Ms Vargas suffered serious burn injuries to her hands, back and throat and she suffered from breathing in smoke.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, before being transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and then to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit.

After six weeks in hospital she was discharged.

Image caption Fiona Foster admitted attempted murder

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Foster was told the sentence would first be served in a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act 1983.

She was told she would remain in hospital until medical treatment was deemed no longer necessary and she could be transferred to a prison.

Det Sgt Mark Hughes said: "The victim was very fortunate to have escaped with her life, hence the attempted murder conviction.

"To see her sentenced and behind bars for such a length of time will hopefully bring some comfort to the victim."