Image caption (L-R) Rocky, Mollie, Charlie and Dolly found edible items laced with drugs during a walk

A dog owner had to take four pets to the vet after suspected "poisoned food" was left in a field used by walkers.

Gillian Chenery said they sniffed out what looked like chocolate marshmallows laced with drugs in Thorndon, Suffolk.

The dogs had their stomachs emptied and Mrs Chenery said she felt "sick" to learn two, including a puppy, had eaten what were believed to be painkillers.

They were unharmed, but Suffolk Police advised people to keep dogs on leads and be vigilant.

Image caption Mark and Gillian Chenery took their four dogs to the vet, who found two of them had drugs in their stomachs

Mrs Chenery's husband Mark spotted the items containing capsules and tablets when he took the dogs to an area popular with walkers in the village, near Eye, on Tuesday lunchtime.

The animals were then taken to the vet, who induced vomiting.

She said: "It makes me feel sick. I was shaking at the vets because Dolly is a five-month-old puppy and if my husband hadn't noticed what they were eating, the outcome could have been a lot worse.

"Someone evil has gone out of their way to make this poisoned food. Someone who clearly has something against dogs."

Image copyright Gillian Chenery Image caption Mrs Chenery said the items appeared to be chocolate-covered marshmallows laced with painkillers

Mrs Chenery also found a piece of wood embedded with screws near an area where cars park, which she suspected may have been left to puncture dog-walkers' tyres.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said: "Police are urging the public to be vigilant after a number of suspicious edible items were found.

"Officers have attended the area and removed a number of the offending items.

"Whilst inquiries continue, officers suggest that dogs are kept on a lead and that dog owners remain vigilant to prevent their pets from eating unknown items."