Image copyright Kesgrave Runners/Facebook Image caption The route's creator Neal Hardwick said he found a roundabout for Rudolph's nose, and worked from there

Runners are taking to the streets - and "a bit of mud" - to cover a 10-mile (16km) route in the shape of a virtual reindeer and sleigh.

Kesgrave Kruisers, based in Suffolk, used exercise and route-sharing app Strava to create the image on a map.

Neal Hardwick from the group spent two hours designing the Rudolph-inspired route, which was completed by 60 people and a dog in two runs this week.

About 100 club runners are expected to have completed it by Christmas.

Mr Hardwick first ran part of the route last year, using it as an image on his family Christmas cards, and extended it by adding a sleigh this year.

"When I was planning it, I saw a roundabout and I thought of using it as Rudolph's nose," said the 41-year-old IT worker.

"Then I worked backwards to find roads that could be his legs, his antlers and so on."

Image copyright Kerry Watson Image caption Neal Hardwick designed the route using the app Strava

The whole group ran the 4.5 miles (7.25km) of the reindeer, with seven members running a further 5.5 miles (8.85km) to complete the sleigh, "which was a bit muddy".

It took about two hours at an even pace that allowed runners of different abilities to join in.

Mr Hardwick has also run a route in the shape of a Santa face, and is already looking for designs for next Christmas.

"I'm not remotely artistic," he said, explaining where he gets his inspiration. "I can't draw - I just do it through sheer perseverance."

Image copyright Strava/Neal Hardwick Image caption Neal Hardwick ran this 15.5-mile Santa design on his own

Earlier this month a cyclist created a virtual reindeer on the streets of London after completing a 79-mile route, plotted out on an online map.

Anthony Hoyte, from Cheltenham, also cycled to create the outline of a snowman in 2017, and last year he made a picture of Father Christmas.