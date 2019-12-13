Image copyright Oxyman/Geograph Image caption A large variety of birds are kept within The Abbey Gardens

Three parakeet birds were left in a tied up bag in an attempted theft from an aviary in a town centre gardens.

They were left behind at Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds, between 16:30 GMT on Thursday and 06:30 the following morning, Suffolk Police said.

The aviary holds canaries, budgies, teal ducks, finches and doves.

Abbey Gardens is run by West Suffolk Council and is on the 14-acre site of a former Benedictine Abbey, the Abbey of St Edmunds.