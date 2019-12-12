Image copyright Care UK/PA Image caption Joan, 89, got hands-on with the stripping "fireman" at her care home

An 89-year-old woman's Christmas wish came true when she received a visit from a stripper with "a large chest and big biceps" at her care home.

Joan was given the almost "full Monty" after she placed her request on a "wishing tree" at the Suffolk home.

Managers said most residents ask for a beach trip or a nice afternoon tea but Joan got what she wanted when the "fireman" arrived and stripped off.

The Ho-ho-hose rang out and Joan said it made her feel "young again".

Joan, who did not want to give her last name, had requested an attractive man with "a large chest and big biceps".

Her somewhat unorthodox wish was granted when the stripper, dressed as a fireman, turned up at the Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds two weeks ago and began swinging his belt around wildly before stripping down to his underpants.

Image copyright Care UK Image caption Things are hotting up at the care home

Image copyright Care UK/PA Image caption Some people wish for a nice day at the beach, but Joan wanted a man in the buff

"I thought that he was amazing - I wish he could visit us every day," Joan said.

"He made me feel like I was young again, I loved every second."

Home manager Sharlene Van Tonder said care home life was not all about knitting or watching television, and said they were "keen to ensure that there are no limitations so that every day can be different and fun".

However, she admitted that a well-oiled man-in-the-buff was not the "typical kind of visitor" the elderly residents usually entertained.