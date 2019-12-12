Image copyright Cupboard Love Image caption The Framlingham flagpole was decorated with lights and a star

A town left with no Christmas tree has had to improvise with a decorated flagpole.

Framlingham in Suffolk, singer Ed Sheeran's hometown, did not get its tree after the delivery driver ended up in hospital following an accident.

"So we put up the flagpole, wrapped it with lights and put a big star on the top," said Victoria Perkins, chairwoman of Framlingham Business Association.

"We are still festive... it is just not the tree we expected."

She said it had been disappointing that the tree did not arrive at Market Hill in time for the Festive Fram event last Saturday, but that its substitute had been getting some "positive feedback".

"A lot of people have been saying this is an eco way to go, so it's something to look at," she said.

Mel Menhams, who runs a low-waste stall at Framlingham Market, said it was time for the town to "think differently", adding: "I think it looks cool. Let's embrace the low-waste Christmas."

Image copyright Framlingham Business Association Image caption Framlingham's markets take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays

