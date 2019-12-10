Image copyright PA Media Image caption Greater Anglia said "disruption is expected until further notice"

A rail company which has cancelled and delayed hundreds of trains says it has no idea when normal services will resume.

Greater Anglia said it does not know the "definite" reason for problems on its trains in Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

Spokesman Jonathan Denby admitted it was "letting people down" and is "working to establish the problems".

Commuters said it is a "shambles" and it is "affecting people's work."

The main problem is "signalling problems", which started at the weekend, it said, and services between Ipswich and Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Peterborough and Norwich, Cambridge and Sheringham, are severely disrupted.

Image copyright Greater Anglia Image caption Signalling problems have caused chaos for Greater Anglia passengers - mainly across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk

Steve Smart from the rail union RMT said: "It's a new train that's been introduced when it's not had all the testing done that it should have had done."

Mr Denby said Greater Anglia is investigating three areas: track and signalling equipment, the impact on weather conditions and the interface between track and the train wheels on old and new stock.

"There is no definite answer, we are taking precautions," he said.

One despairing commuter took to Twitter to ask: "When are you going to sort out the problems on the Norwich to Cambridge route?

Mary J Miles added: "It is seriously affecting people's work commitments."

'Regret'

Others said the service was a "shambles" and "another day, another excuse and another delay!"

Mr Denby said: "Our first duty is to run a safe railway for passengers.

"We totally regret all the problems we are inflicting on them.

"We are doing everything we can to restore services as quickly as possible," he said.

"We are being rightly cautious about the operation of all the trains."

At present services between Ipswich and Felixstowe and Ipswich and Peterborough, via Ely, are suspended.

Trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham and Beecles are cancelled and no services are running to Manea and Whittlesey.