Lowestoft acid attack: Two police officers hurt
- 5 December 2019
Two police officers have been attacked with acid while on a routine callout, a force has said.
Suffolk Police said the "self-contained" incident happened to the pair in Tonning Street, Lowestoft, at 04:45 GMT.
A spokesman said their injuries were "not life-threatening or life-changing".
Police have not yet announced if anyone was arrested over the incident.