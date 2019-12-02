Image caption Kingston Passage and Sun Lane both run south east off Newmarket's High Street

Two men who were arrested after a woman was raped in a town centre have been released under investigation.

The attack happened near Kingston Passage and Sun Lane in Newmarket, Suffolk, between 03:30 and 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

A woman in her 20s, was approached by two men who then raped her, police said.

The men, aged 21 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of rape and later released "pending further inquiries".

Suffolk Constabulary said "reassurance patrols" will be taking place in the area.

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.